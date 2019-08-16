Tampa preschool playground now safe after contractor fixes holes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa preschool playground, riddled with holes in the rubber playground surface, is finally safe after turning to Better Call Behnken for help.

“The kids noticed,” said Director Jennifer Foster. “They actually noticed going down the slide, ‘Oh my gosh, the hole is not here.'”

Recently, an orange cone greeted the kids at the end of the slide. That’s because it was there to prevent them from sliding right into a hole.

Foster knew she’d Better Call Behnken after she says she was unable to get the contractor to fix the holes.

The school paid tens of thousands of dollars for the poured in place rubber surface. Within a month, it was crumbling.

We found the owner of the company, B&B Playpro LLC, and he had a different story. He admitted that the playground didn’t hold up, but he blamed the school, in part, for pressuring him into using materials that had been drenched by a storm.

However, when presented with a video of the holes, he said he had not realized how bad the situation was. Within a week, the company filled in the holes, and now the kids can play safely.

“I am so 100 percent happy I reached out to you, for the kids’ safety, and you guys taking and getting it done,” Foster said.