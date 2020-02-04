Tampa man’s money missing after Wells Fargo declares account dormant, transfers money to state

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Franz Forbes wants to know what happened to the $1,886.25 that he thought was safe in his savings account. Now his account is closed and no one has been able to provide a record of where the money went.

“It’s my money, and I need it,” Forbes said. “I don’t know how they can do this. I wasn’t given a warning.”

Forbes tells 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken that he kept his savings account when he moved from Jupiter to Tampa. Admittedly, he didn’t touch the money for five years. When he did, he discovered he didn’t have an account any longer.

“They told me the money was sent to the State of Florida and I could get it there,” he said.

And that’s when the real trouble started. The state’s Unclaimed Property Division is responsible for returning money like this, sent from dormant accounts at financial institutions. But, in this case, Forbes said the state says they can’t find any record the money was sent to them.

“Wells Fargo insists they sent it and no one will help,” he said. “They said the account’s closed, you need to go away.”

Forbes turned to Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken for help. Representatives for Wells Fargo and the state CFO’s office tell us they are looking into this. Watch Shannon’s full story, tonight at 5 p.m.

LATEST BETTER CALL BEHNKEN HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day"

Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union"

Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit"

Preschool worker bonds out after video voyeurism arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preschool worker bonds out after video voyeurism arrest"

Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020"

Klobuchar comes out on top in St. Petersburg satellite caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar comes out on top in St. Petersburg satellite caucus"

BBB warns of tax ID theft scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns of tax ID theft scam"

'Hamilton' to hit theaters in 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Hamilton' to hit theaters in 2021"

Florida students raise money for Veteran Honor Flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida students raise money for Veteran Honor Flights"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss