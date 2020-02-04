Tampa man’s money missing after Wells Fargo declares account dormant, transfers money to state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Franz Forbes wants to know what happened to the $1,886.25 that he thought was safe in his savings account. Now his account is closed and no one has been able to provide a record of where the money went.

“It’s my money, and I need it,” Forbes said. “I don’t know how they can do this. I wasn’t given a warning.”

Forbes tells 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken that he kept his savings account when he moved from Jupiter to Tampa. Admittedly, he didn’t touch the money for five years. When he did, he discovered he didn’t have an account any longer.

“They told me the money was sent to the State of Florida and I could get it there,” he said.

And that’s when the real trouble started. The state’s Unclaimed Property Division is responsible for returning money like this, sent from dormant accounts at financial institutions. But, in this case, Forbes said the state says they can’t find any record the money was sent to them.

“Wells Fargo insists they sent it and no one will help,” he said. “They said the account’s closed, you need to go away.”

Forbes turned to Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken for help. Representatives for Wells Fargo and the state CFO’s office tell us they are looking into this. Watch Shannon’s full story, tonight at 5 p.m.

