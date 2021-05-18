Tampa couple without washer for nearly 3 months despite buying protection plan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -Stan and Marilyn Hafers have been without their washing machine since it broke down in February, even though they purchased a service plan to repair or replace the machine.

The couple has renewed their Sears Home Services plan every three years for as long as they remember. Under the plan, if an appliance breaks down, it is to be repaired or replaced.

“They repaired my washing machine, they’ve done maintenance, they’ve repaired the gasket on the freezer,” Stan Hafers said. “I’ve had no problem with them up until now.”

A service tech came out and said he would order parts, but nearly three months later the couple is still waiting and there’s no answer as to when or if the machine will get fixed.

“Every time I call up this company to try to get service they tell me the parts are on backorder,” she said. “I found out they don’t even make the outer tub anymore.”

The Hafers say no one calls them back anymore and they are left relying on friends to allow them to use their machines, something Marilyn tells me isn’t right, considering they’ve paid thousands for the protection plan over the years.

Eight On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken spoke with the director of public relations for sears home services. They tell us this issue was just brought to his attention and his team is researching this and will call me back with answers.

Eight On Your Side will stay on this story until the Hafers have an answer about their washing machine.