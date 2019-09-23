Tampa couple claims they were tricked by home security salesmen, ended up with 2 contracts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sandra and Roger Chewning say they were watching television when their doorbell rang.

Two smooth-talking salesmen said they were there to “upgrade” their home security equipment.

The couple insists they told the men they were happy with their company, ADT and didn’t want a new contract with another company.

The men worked for Utah-based AMP Smart, and the couple say they were assured AMP was a partner of ADT.

“I said, ‘We don’t want another alarm system,’ He said, ‘Oh, no, no … ‘They provide the service, we provide the equipment,” Sandra Chewning said. “The whole time I’m thinking that’s who we’re talking to, an ADT representative.”

When the men left, the Chewnings had two contracts. One with AMP and one with ADT.

“I see my ADT sign is gone, it’s thrown over here by the door, and an AMP, A-M-P sign is stuck in the ground and said something is wrong.”

Their daughter, Lisa Demmi, turned to Better Call Behnken for help.

“While all the paperwork may be there, obviously they didn’t need an update to their system,” Demmi said. “Obviously, there weren’t affiliated with ADT.”

Rob Cunningham, with ADT, says the men did not work for him.

“They’re not affiliated with ADT Security in any way, shape or form,” Cunningham said.

He went on to say ADT has numerous similar complaints about AMP and other companies.

“We try to educate the customer as much as possible. Simple solutions and simple common sense will always win when the day, and in situations like this, ADT doesn’t do surprise visits,” Cunningham said.

Better Call Behnken reached out to AMP Smart, and a representative said the companies notes indicate the Chewnings understood they were switching companies.

The AMP spokesmen said the company doesn’t believe its employees did anything wrong. However, after our calls, they decided to cancel the contract with the Chewnings and waive the $1,800 cancellation fee and reimburse all of the money that has been debited from their account.

The company sent this statement:

“Despite the Chewning’s filling out AMP’s required Change of Alarm Company Form prior to any work starting and passing recorded pre-installation and post-installation surveys wherein they confirmed multiple times that they understood they were switching home security providers and verbally specifying reasons for wanting to change providers, AMP has resolved their concerns with their contract to their satisfaction.”

The Chewning’s daughter responded to the statement saying her parents believed AMP was part of ADT because that is what they were told. She said if they answered questions that made it appear they were switching companies, her parents were confused.

“They got in to their house only because they were led to believe they were working with Rob from ADT,” Demmi said.

LATEST STORIES: