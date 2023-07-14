TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pastor Samuel Washington says his congregation takes pride in helping the homeless around their church, New Seasons Apostolic Ministries.

But, he says, that’s why they need a fence to protect their property.

“We provide showers,” Washington said. “We provide food. We provide clothing. We try to everything we can to serve them, but just the lack of respect for the property.”

He’s found people sleeping on the property and needles left behind. So last October, the church paid more than $11,000 to Local Fences LLC as a deposit on a nearly $16,000 metal fence with gates.

But nine months later, no fence.

“He was responding saying we have the fence, we’re just waiting on the gate,” Washington said of the manager of Local Fences. “Then all of a sudden communication just ceased.”

He even hired an attorney to send a demand letter, but got no results. So he called Better Call Behnken for help.

“I asked for money for this particular project,” he said. “We raised it in four hours with the help from the congregation and outsiders. We was able to make the down payment, but we haven’t gotten anything in return.”

The manager of Local Fences answered the call from Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken and at first said the church could get a partial refund, then he agreed to a full refund. The manager blamed material issues and blamed the church for changing a custom order. This is something Pastor Washington says is not true.

The company’s attorney, Buddy Ford, called Behnken the next day to say the church should have the money soon. Better Call Behnken will follow up to make sure this happens.