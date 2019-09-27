Tampa Chevron cited by state regulator for malfunctioning gas pump

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Chevron station in Tampa has been cited by a state investigator because a gas pump is not calibrating correctly.

Pump No. 1 at the station located at 901 W. Busch Boulevard has now been red-tagged, and a manager at the station says it will be fixed by the end of Friday.

This comes after Jonathan Rivera-Rosado reported the pump to officials at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. He also turned to Better Call Behnken to get answers from the gas station, including a price adjustment.

Rivera-Rosado says he put the pump on automatic fill up, and the pump didn’t stop until his credit card cut off the sale at $100.

His receipt shows he used 25.069 gallons. But the owner’s manual for his Acura shows his gas tank only holds 18.5 gallons.

He says the clerk at the station offered no help.

“I explained to him that it appears it’s out of calibration, there’s no way I used that much fuel,” he said. “We had a conversation back and forth about him not believing it.”

“What kind of concerned me is he didn’t even take my information down, advise that he would speak with his manager about the issue. I don’t believe he recognized it to be a real problem,” he added.

A state investigator pumped five gallons on Thursday, and the inspection report shows he ended up with only four gallons.

So investigative reporter Shannon Behnken paid the station a visit.

The manager said the pump was damaged by lightning months ago and should not have been used. He speculated that someone must have removed the safety bag on the pump.

He promised it would be fixed by the end of the day Friday.

Rivera-Rosado says that after Better Call Behnken called Chevron, an official with the gas distributor for Chevron called him and offered a $50 gas card.

Chevron sent this statement:

Thank you for bringing the matter to our attention. We have contacted the customer about the concerns that were raised. While Chevron stations in Florida are independently owned and operated, we have worked with the marketer to help resolve the matter to the satisfaction of the customer.”

LATEST FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN: