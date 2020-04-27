Tampa Bay pizza shop owner delivered $5K in food through Uber Eats, says he didn’t receive a penny

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Precinct Pizza owner Rick Drury says Uber Eats stiffed him for $5,000 in completed orders through the app and won’t respond to his repeated requests to get paid.

That’s making it increasingly difficult to pay his own staff. So he turned to 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken for answers.

“I’ve gotten no response whatsoever from emails, instant messages, posts on Facebook, phone calls. I’ve been on hold for hours trying to get a hold of someone,” Drury said. “It’s useless.”

Drury had to close his dining room but continues to offer pick up and delivery options. He says he takes some orders through Uber Eats but his company makes all of the deliveries on their own.

Uber Eats, he says, failed to pay him for orders, although the mishap went unnoticed for months.

“I looked back and I haven’t gotten paid for three or four months from Uber. I was getting my money from GrubHub and Postmates and Bite Squad,” Drury said. “Those were coming in, and I didn’t notice that Uber wasn’t paying me.”

Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken reached out to Uber Eats and a spokesman vowed to get to the bottom of this. Catch Shannon’s full story tonight at 5 p.m.