Stimulus payments on way for seniors, disabled veterans, those who receive SSI

FILE – This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Relief is finally on the way for some who have not yet received their stimulus payments, according to Congressman Gus Bilirakis.

“I thought the payments would come faster, but I’m told by Washington the money is coming soon,” Bilirakis (R-FL) said.

We are in the third week of a federal rollout of stimulus payments, and some have been wondering if their payment will ever arrive. If that’s you, check your bank account and mailbox this week and next week.

Bilirakis confirmed that those who receive social security and social security disability should receive their payment by this Friday. Those who receive SSI and disabled veterans should receive their stimulus payment by next Friday.

This will be welcome news for those who have been waiting.

“I am on the phone with the administration every day,” Bilirakis said.

Most stimulus checks are $1,200 and $2,400 for married couples. Those who claim children on their taxes should receive $500 for each child.

Bilirakis warned that those who receive SSI or disabled veterans who don’t receive the $500 in this rollout should make sure to register their dependent on the IRS website. That way, he said, the $500 payment will come later.