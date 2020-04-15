Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Federal stimulus money is showing up in Tampa Bay area bank accounts, and it’s welcomed relief for many who need help paying their bills.

But with the news of stimulus payments has come confusion and questions. Viewers have flooded the Better Call Behnken inbox, worried about whether they will qualify for the stimulus and whether getting the cash now will hurt them later on when they file taxes next year.

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken is getting answers from the nonprofit Tax Foundation and from tax experts.

Will teenagers and young adults who are claimed by parents as dependents receive stimulus payments?

Bad news here. If someone claims you as a dependent, you won’t get stimulus money – and they won’t either. That’s because the stimulus money is only for dependents under 17 years old.

Those who claim elderly parents as a dependent won’t get a check for them either.

If you are a young adult who files their own taxes and you are not claimed as a dependent by anyone else, you will receive your own check.

What if I have past-due child support payments or I owe money to the IRS? Will my stimulus be garnished for those payments?

The federal government is showing no mercy for those who owe child support payments. Your stimulus can be garnished to make up for what you owe.

However, the government did provide provisions in the law to keep your money safe from the IRS. For example, if you are making regular payments to the IRS to pay a debt, you don’t need to worry about the IRS taking your stimulus. In fact, you should see your stimulus money show up in the same back account the IRS typically debits your payments from.

If I had a baby in 2019 or 2020 and have not yet filed taxes, will I still receive the $500 that the government promised for each child?

No, the IRS would have no way of knowing that you have a baby if you have not filed taxes yet. However, there is still good news. You won’t be left out. That’s because this stimulus is actually for the 2020 year.

That means that when you file taxes next year and claim your new bundle of joy, the IRS will then give you the $500 stimulus credit that you missed out on this year.

Will I have to pay this money back, and is it considered taxable income?

Good news on both fronts here. You won’t have to pay a penny back and this money will not be counted as taxable income.

In fact, when you file your taxes next year, you could actually receive more of the stimulus funds, if your income has changed and you haven’t already maxed out on this benefit.

When will I receive my stimulus check?

Those who receive refunds through direct deposit are receiving stimulus money now. But those who will receive their payments through a paper check will have to wait longer.

Some experts say that wait could be a couple of weeks, but others say it could take months to receive your check.

Do I have to sign up for the stimulus? What if I receive a call or text message about signing up?

If someone calls you and asks for you to sign up for the stimulus, it is a scam. There is nothing most people have to do to receive a check.

Some people who do not have to file taxes because of low income should consider filing a simple tax return so that the IRS knows how to reach you. The IRS has a portal online where you can give the IRS your banking information and track your stimulus payment.

