Still waiting for a tax refund, IRS backlog of 35 million returns may be to blame

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Millions of Americans complain they filed their tax returns months ago, but their returns haven’t been processed.

A growing backlog of unprocessed tax returns now stands at 35 million, creating ongoing refund delays for millions of taxpayers, the National Taxpayer Advocate said in a recent report. That represents an increase in the IRS’ backlog of unprocessed returns from May when it was holding 31 million returns.

For many waiting on tax refunds to help pay bills, the delay is unacceptable.

An IRS spokesman pointed to the pandemic, which caused the IRS to shut down some of its operations, while it was given more responsibility from congress through several new tax initiatives, like three rounds of stimulus checks and new child tax credits. to process returns faster, the IRS is rerouting tax returns to locations with more staff.

If you received confirmation that the IRS received your return, the IRS recommends you hold off on calling them for answers … and don’t file a second return, because that will create even more of a backlog.