St. Petersburg pool contractor spending Christmas in jail

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WLFA) – Sue Fortenbery, a pool resurfacing contractor at the center of a Better Call Behnken investigation, has been in jail since her latest arrest in July. With her bond revoked and no trial set, it does not appear that she’ll be out anytime soon.

You may remember Sue and her husband, Steve Fortenbery, of Pinellas Marcite Finishers. 8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken found customer after customer left with drained pools with green gunk, after paying the pair tens of thousands of dollars.

Steve pleaded guilty to unlicensed contracting in October and got probation and a restitution order, but his wife has been in jail since July. As a repeat offender of unlicensed contracting, she was not granted bond.

Prosecutors say with every Better Call Behnken report, they received more calls from disgruntled customers and they now have 20 victims in this case.

Fortenbery was charged with grand theft and two counts of unlicensed contracting.

While these charges are surprising for a 65-year-old woman, it is nothing new for Fortenbery. She was arrested in 2016 on similar charges, then again in 2018 for the same thing.

