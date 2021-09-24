St. Petersburg man’s 4-month-old wheelchair is falling apart; supply company promised refund, hasn’t delivered

Better Call Behnken

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – When Karl Zeps had to have his leg amputated five months ago, he received a wheelchair through his insurance company. He relies on it to get everywhere, and now it’s literally falling apart.

“I’m down to the rubber,” he said.

Zeps says he was promised a new chair under the warranty, but the medical supply company hasn’t delivered.

The chair is so unstable that he carries a screwdriver with him to make quick repairs.

“The bearings are starting to wear out to because sometimes if I’m going downhill, I get up to 10, 12 mph,” he said.

Zeps says he reached out to Matrix Medical, which supplied the chair and was told it’s under warranty and they’d send him a new chair. It never arrived. Now he says he can no longer reach the company.

“Short of me wheel-chairing there to Clearwater and showing up in person I don’t know what else to do,” Zeps said.

Zeps turned to Better Call Behnken for answers.

“I didn’t know where to go. I couldn’t get any help. My insurance company is trying, but if they can’t get a hold of them. Who’s going to get a hold of them? Better Call Behnken,” he said.

8 On Your Side investigator Shannon Behnken discovered Matrix Medical has a new parent company and is now owned by Adapt Health so Shannon called its Orlando headquarters.

Zeps called back hours later to share the exciting news. He tells 8 On Your Side a representative from the medical supply company finally called and said a new chair will be on its way soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss