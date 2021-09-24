St. Petersburg man’s 4-month-old wheelchair is falling apart; supply company promised refund, hasn’t delivered

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – When Karl Zeps had to have his leg amputated five months ago, he received a wheelchair through his insurance company. He relies on it to get everywhere, and now it’s literally falling apart.

“I’m down to the rubber,” he said.

Zeps says he was promised a new chair under the warranty, but the medical supply company hasn’t delivered.

The chair is so unstable that he carries a screwdriver with him to make quick repairs.

“The bearings are starting to wear out to because sometimes if I’m going downhill, I get up to 10, 12 mph,” he said.

Zeps says he reached out to Matrix Medical, which supplied the chair and was told it’s under warranty and they’d send him a new chair. It never arrived. Now he says he can no longer reach the company.

“Short of me wheel-chairing there to Clearwater and showing up in person I don’t know what else to do,” Zeps said.

Zeps turned to Better Call Behnken for answers.

“I didn’t know where to go. I couldn’t get any help. My insurance company is trying, but if they can’t get a hold of them. Who’s going to get a hold of them? Better Call Behnken,” he said.

8 On Your Side investigator Shannon Behnken discovered Matrix Medical has a new parent company and is now owned by Adapt Health so Shannon called its Orlando headquarters.

Zeps called back hours later to share the exciting news. He tells 8 On Your Side a representative from the medical supply company finally called and said a new chair will be on its way soon.