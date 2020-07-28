St. Petersburg man who was stuck without driveway gets results, after turning to Better Call Behnken

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man who turned to Better Call Behnken for help, is finally getting his driveway finished, after city officials halted the project and said he may have to wait three months.

Tony Peterworth is thrilled that the city of St. Petersburg changed its mind.

“Within less than 12 hours, you called me, and the very next day, we were out here getting something done, it was amazing, thanks to you, I am having a new driveway,” Peterworth said.

The controversy started over his water meter. Since the 70s, it’s been in the middle of the driveway, and when the city approved his new driveway permit, it was clear that the meter was staying put.

It wasn’t until after the concrete was torn up, that the city changed its mind and told Peterworth he may have to wait up to three months for the workers to relocate the meter.

Peterworth said he didn’t mind moving the meter but he would not have torn up his driveway if he knew he had to move the meter first.

After questions from Better Call Behnken, the meter was moved and Peterworth’s contractors can finally finish what they started.

Now, Peterworth will have to wait just 10 days, for the concrete the dry.

Meanwhile, a city spokesman says the city prefers homeowners move water meters away from driveways when redoing concrete, but that Peterworth’s project should not have been halted after the construction began since his permit was approved.

The city is working to change regulations so that this type of issue will be handled differently in the future.

