ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Milton Brown is excited to rent a home with a big backyard, but he’s not too keen on sharing that space with a bunch of cable wires – too close for comfort.

“I mean that’s just ridiculous,” Brown said. “Not one time, but eight times.”

At 6 feet 2 inches tall, Brown can reach up and touch some of the cables.

“This is so inappropriate. It is not installed correctly,” he said.

Brown says he called area cable companies and was told to call WOW Communications to remove the wires. He says a WOW technician showed up but wasn’t sure how to proceed. So, he called Better Call Behnken for help.

Consumer investigator Shannon Behnken sent pictures of the wires to WOW officials and was promised a resolution. Then, workers came out and removed their wires, but Brown said he then learned some of the cables were owned by Spectrum and some by Frontier.

The same day, Spectrum sent workers to remove theirs.

A spokeswoman for WOW said she is thankful to learn about the wires and help remove them. A spokeswoman for Frontier said the company just learned about this and is working to identify the next step.