St. Petersburg amputee receives new wheelchair, after supply company steps up

He says he was told he "slipped through the cracks" when a new company bought out the company that held the warranty on his wheelchair

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Karl Zeps has new wheels to safely get around downtown St. Petersburg, after he called Better Call Behnken for help.

Hours after calls from Better Call Behnken, a supply company hand-delivered him a brand new chair. His previous five-month-old chair was already falling apart and under warranty, but Zeps couldn’t reach anyone to help.

“I spent two months on the phone trying to get this wheelchair,” Zeps said. “I call you and after the interview, within an hour, I started getting phone calls, ‘We’ll send you one out right away.’ It was amazing. I was shocked.”

Zeps’ chair was first supplied by Matrix Medical. Zeps says he was told the chair was under warranty but a new chair never arrived, and then he could no longer reach the company.

Investigator Shannon Behnken discovered one reason why: the company has a new parent company, AdaptHealth. A call to its Orlando headquarters set a plan in motion.

In addition to the new wheelchair, Zeps says he received an apology.

“They bought the company and they said they bought a lot of problem childs and I just slipped through the cracks,” Zeps said.