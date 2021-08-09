Spring Hill woman can’t pay taxes because the IRS keeps telling her she’s dead

After jumping through hoops each year, the mistake happens again

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Carol Jean Murphy opened the mailbox last week to find disturbing news: the IRS thinks she’s dead and won’t process the tax return she filed in February.

This is the third tax year Murphy says this has happened. The instructions on the IRS letter direct her to the Social Security Administration to get documentation proving she’s not actually dead.

“I just don’t know where the problem lies because when I get to Social Security, they say, no, I’m fine,” Murphy said.

Each year, after sitting in a long line at the Social Security Administration office and jumping through a lot of hoops, the problem is fixed. But it pops back up again. So, Murphy knew she’d Better Call Behnken.

“I want to let you guys know that I’m standing here with her now, and she’s alive and well, and she wants this fixed,” Investigator Shannon Behnken told the IRS.

Better Call Behnken reached out to the Social Security Administration, too. A spokeswoman took Murphy’s information and said she will have someone call her to investigate and make sure their database is correct.