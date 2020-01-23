Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 ‘damage’ claim

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Spring Hill couple is continuing a high-stakes battle with the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative.

Their electric bills state they could lose power if they don’t pay more than $3,086 in damages that have been tacked onto their electric bill.

It’s a continuation of a complicated dispute between Zane Golas, Amanda Hahn and the utility company.

Bottom line is that the utility tacked on the disputed charge to the couple’s electric bill in October, instead of going through the civil court process. After questions from Better Call Behnken, a spokesman for the utility admitted that the situation wasn’t handled correctly.

At that time, the utility promised to take the charge off of the bill and not disconnect power. They also promised to sue the couple in court and prove that Golas broke a door at the utility office and should reimburse the utility for the repair costs.

While the utility did file suit, the couple said they were never served and had no idea. Meanwhile, the utility bills continue to list the damage claim charges, which appear to be ticking up.

“We still feel like they’re dangling it over our heads. It’s just wrong. It’s extremely stressful,” Hahn said.

A spokesman for the utility told Better Call Behnken that they will correct the bill to not reflect the charge as due now and that they will not disconnect power over this dispute.

However, the utility also said they have tried to serve Golas with the lawsuit on 9 occasions and have been unable to reach him.

Hahn said she welcomes their day in court.

“We would love to go to court,” she said. “Absolutely. We want to see what they have to say, and we want to be able to come forward and tell our story as well.”

