TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As we head into one of the busiest travel weeks of the holiday season, the The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a record $140 million fine against Southwest Airlines.

The fine is for violating consumer protection laws nearly a year ago when millions of passenger were stranded during holiday travel following severe weather.

The DOT said the penalty is 30 times larger than any previous fine for violating consumer protection rules.

“Today’s action sets a new precedent and sends a clear message: if airlines fail their passengers, we will use the full extent of our authority to hold them accountable,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release.

The DOT said Southwest didn’t provide enough customer assistance, give prompt flight change notifications, or quickly provide reimbursement or refunds in a timely manner.

Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights during that period and failed to recover as rivals did following the severe storm.

Speaking at an industry event last week, CEO Bob Jordan reportedly said the holiday meltdown will never happen again.

Of the $140 million fine, $35 million is to go to the U.S. Treasury and $72 million is allotted for future passenger compensation.

Teresa Murray, Consumer Watchdog at U.S. Public Interest Research Group, weighed in.

“We are little disappointed that it took a year for this to come out,” Murray said. ” But we also hope that this sends a strong signal to other airlines that they can’t just mess around with people’s lives like this.

“Cancellations have gone down compared with last year, so that’s a good thing. But delays, lost baggage, damaged wheelchairs and voluntary bumping, those are all still really big problems, and the airlines aren’t going to do anything about it until somebody smacks them up side the face. If this $140 million enforcement sends that message, then great.”