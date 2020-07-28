Small business owner receives money that was wrongly debited from her Square account

TAMPA, Fla, (WFLA) – Erin Coughenour, owner of The Physio Doc in Tampa, has her money back, after turning to Better Call Behnken when she couldn’t recover money debited from her credit card processing company, Square.

“Thank you so much,” Coughenour told Investigative Consumer Reporter Shannon Behnken. “Customer service changed after you started your investigation.”

As a sole practitioner, Coughenour relies on Square to get paid. She says she was shocked when she received an email from Square stating that the company was deducting $936.33 from her business account, she was stunned.

Every penny has been returned. Coughenour says she had trouble getting a straight answer about the fraud on her own.

“You should be able to call and speak to someone so that you can resolve that quickly, especially in the middle of a pandemic where budgets are really tight for small businesses,” she said.

After hours of phone calls with the company, she says she was told someone apparently opened a fraudulent account and linked it to her account. When the crook ran credit cards fraudulently, Coughenour’s bank account was debited in order to pay the victims back.

A spokeswoman for Square tells Better Call Behnken they are investigating and will work with law enforcement. She sent this general statement:

“We always encourage sellers who are the victims of identity theft to notify us. Usually, a credit monitoring service is how these incidents of identity theft are monitored and discovered. When identity theft has occurred, we will work with law enforcement towards resolution of these issues.

