Seniors say Humana Medicare Advantage blames ‘computer glitch’ for leaving them with ‘no coverage’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken is hearing from Humana Medicare Advantage customers who say a computer glitch has left them no insurance coverage.

Robert Winch of Apollo Beach said he and his wife are unable to refill prescriptions because Humana’s computer system shows “no coverage” at the pharmacy.

“CVS told us we could get the medication if we pay full price,” Winch said.

One of the medications he will need soon would set him back $500, instead of his typical copay of $25.

Winch said he was first told the issue is impacting up to 60,000 seniors, but he was assured it would be taken care of within 72 hours. This morning, the computer still shows “no coverage.”

Meanwhile, Linda and Christopher Reh of New Port Richey say they were told dire news from a customer service representative who said the problem may not be fixed until February.

“My husband has had a stroke and needs his medications,” said Linda Reh. “And what about people who have procedures planned, will they be covered?”

8 On Your Side investigator Shannon Behnken is working to get answers for impacted seniors. A spokesman with Humana told Shannon he is working to get answers from his team.

