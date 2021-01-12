Seniors get Frontier service back after outage lasted nearly three weeks

They feared they would not have service in the case of an emergency

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents near Fletcher Avenue and Bruce B. Downs Boulevard finally have phone service back, after doing without landlines for nearly three weeks.

Baryl Rosen, who lives in a senior housing complex and depended on the landline, was particularly upset and called Better Call Behnken for help.

Just 24 hours later, she had her service back.

“What you come to realize is how important that phone is,” Rosen said. “When that’s gone, there’s nothing else. And I had no communication with anybody.”

She and neighbors with Frontier service were without since the outage began on Dec. 21.

A Frontier spokesman said a third-party contractor working near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and Fletcher Avenue caused this problem by accidentally cutting through Frontier’s cables and ductwork.

Here’s where the delay started: this intersection has multiple jurisdictions: county, city, and FDOT that led to confusion getting permits.

Frontier says FDOT wouldn’t allow lanes to be closed to do the work until after Jan. 4, but Frontier crews started work the same day Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken called with questions, worked through the weekend, and restored everyone’s service.