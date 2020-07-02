Senior citizens paid thousands for community trip, issued refunds that never arrived

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of 39 senior citizens paid tens of thousands of dollars for a British Isles trip aboard a Princess cruise ship.

When the trip was canceled because of COVID-19, they say they were promised a refund, but it never arrived.

Instead, they received a letter from an attorney representing Advantage Cruises and Travel, based in Pinellas Park. The company is filing for bankruptcy and the attorney said his office would not be handling any refunds.

Claire Gorman, one of the seniors, tells Better Call Behnken that both American Airlines and Princess Cruises issued refunds in late May to Advantage. Just days later, the company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Since then three women turned to Better Call Behnken for answers, saying they, in part, blame the city of Largo because they signed up through the Community Center. The trip was organized city staff and the travel agency was chosen by the city.

“We don’t know where to go now because no one will tell us anything,” said Linda Rowe, who paid more than $8,800. “No one will communicate with us. And it seems very, very suspicious that within six days of getting the money, thousands and thousands of dollars from Princess, suddenly, they are going bankrupt.”

Joan Byrne, a director with Parks and Recreation for the city of Largo, said the city has no liability because they did not collect any money or receive any money for this trip. They were supposed to receive a sales commission, but that did not happen, she said, since the trip was canceled. She said some seniors have had luck getting money back from their credit card company.

But Gorman said she and her friends have had no luck with their credit card companies or the company they paid for travel insurance.

Princess Cruises sent this statement to Better Call Behnken:

“Princess Cruises provides refunds back to the original payment made for the cruise vacation. Princess did refund the full amount of $6,518 back to the original form of payment (the travel agency’s Amex card) on 5/29 for Claire Gorman. Princess has been in regular communication with Ms. Gorman and is working with her to provide the necessary documentation for her credit card company and to the lawyer handling the travel agency’s bankruptcy.”

The women want to know why the travel agency accepted their refunds if company leaders knew of the upcoming bankruptcy.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office says they are reviewing four complaints about this company.

