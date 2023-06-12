TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bobby Barner typically pays his car payment with a money order that he hand-delivers to his neighborhood post office.

His March payment never made it to Kia Finance. Instead, he says his $511 money order was stolen, altered and cashed in a stranger’s name.

“I thought the check went through, but the check didn’t go through because the next month I get another bill saying I owe $1,022,” Barner said, noting he was also stuck with a late fee.

He says he thought this was an isolated case until he saw last week’s Better Call Behnken report about a similar instance after a check was dropped off at the same West Tampa Post Office.

Michael Musetta says he dropped off his Florida Blue insurance payment only to discover later that the $28 check had been stolen, altered and cashed for $4,200.

Musetta says investigators told him this is the second altered Florida Blue check they are investigating.

“He found it strange because he’s also investigating another check that was made out to Florida Blue that never made it and someone got ahold of it,” Musetta said.

After calls from Better Call Behnken, Musestta’s bank, First Horizon, reimbursed him his $4,200. Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Amscot on Barner’s behalf.

A spokesperson for Amscot says they reviewed the situation and decided to reimburse Barner, too. Hours later, Barner picked up a money order for the $511 that was stolen from him. He says it’s a big relief since he was forced to make two car payments in March.

“I thank you very much,” Barner said. “I hope they catch whoever did this.”

A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General said it is aware of both incidents and they are under review. The office sent this statement and information for the public:

“The U.S. Postal Service employs more than 625,000 employees and is the largest civilian federal workforce in the country. This type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees, which serve the public, are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior.“

If you suspect any wrongdoing by U.S. Postal Service employees, submit a Hotline Complaint online.