Second customer accuses Pinellas tile company of collecting cash, not delivering

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Toby and Katrina Scognamiglio claim they’ve waited for a refund from K&S Wholesale Tile since the company failed to deliver last October.

So imagine their surprise when they saw our recent Better Call Behnken report about another couple with a similar story.

Both families say the company told them they couldn’t get the money for a refund because the company bank account had been locked by the state of Florida, in a dispute over unpaid sales tax.

“Same excuses,” Scognamiglio said. “He must rehearse the same thing because the exact same thing about the state of Florida, this, that and the other.”

Scognamiglio says the company failed to deliver his $5,200 in tile and then promised to pay him back.

Richard and Jessica Fabian say they picked out luxury tile and paid the company in full – $1,814.95 – but only received excuses.

“They didn’t accept credit cards, and they didn’t accept partial payment,” Fabian said of K&S Wholesale Tile in Clearwater.

“They were told the tile would be theirs in just seven days,” Fabian said.

Then came excuses.

“The manufacturer couldn’t provide the proper amount of tile from the same color batch,” Fabian said. “Every week there was an excuse.”

“Finally, after about 5 weeks, he said he had the tile but the government had seized it,” Fabian said.

The couple says they were promised a refund but nine weeks after paying for the tile, they have received nothing.

Owner Keith Lisenko says he tells me it’s been a bad couple of weeks. He claims his materials, including the Fabians’ tile, was confiscated in a court eviction case.

As for the missing refund, he says the state of Florida seized his business bank account and claims he owes them thousands in past due sales tax. Lisenko disputes that claim but says he’s made payments to the state and is now paid up.

He said this week that his account was finally available to him and he would pay the Fabians back and then the Scognamiglios.

The Fabians said he called them to say he’d first pay $1,000 and then pay the rest, “soon.”

