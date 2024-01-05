TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One digit. That is all it took to trick a Sarasota woman into giving her gift card information to the wrong people.

Connie Swab learned the hard way that she misdialed the Visa gift card activation number by one number. Instead of speaking with the real customer service, she reached what sounded like a call center but ended up being thieves.

“I went on the website and verified it and I saw a pending transaction for the entire amount of my card with one cent left to me within two to three minutes of talking to them,” Swab said. “They moved that fast.”

She gave the requested information to activate the card, then says things got weird. She says they told her she won a $100 Walmart gift card and they asked for her bank account number to pay for the shipping!

That’s when she realized she was talking to scammers!

“When I called the gift card customer service, they said, ‘Oh this happens all the time, they count on you being too embarrassed or unsure of what to do next.'” Swab said. “But I watch your newscasts, so I knew exactly what to do.”

Swab says customer service told they could stop the pending charge and she should have all of her money back by next week.