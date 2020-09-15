Sarasota Realtor cut off from Facebook after hacker takes over

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Identity thieves have taken over a Sarasota real estate agent’s professional and personal Facebook pages.

Patrice Davis, an agent with Exit King Realty, has been trying for weeks to reach someone with Facebook who can help, and now she has turned to Better Call Behnken.

“I’ve worked on this eight hours a day for weeks,” she said. “It’s kept me up at night. I can’t believe it’s so difficult to fix this.”

The theft has not only taken away access to 15 years of memories, but it is also impacting her business because she uses the pages to advertise homes for sale.

“Most of my customers become my friends and that’s the reason why when they go to sell a house or buy another house, I am the first person they call,” Davis said. “They did not forget about me because we stayed in contact with our Facebook pages.”

Davis says she has gone through the automated online system to alert Facebook to the problem, but when the Facebook system tries to message her back, they are actually sending emails to the crook’s account.

Davis says the hacker has changed the contact email in her profile to their email. She has tried all of the options Facebook has online to reset passwords, but each time, the hacker is alerted.

Motivation of the hack seems to be personal information and, of course, money.

First, her Facebook was hacked, then her Netflix account was taken over and then someone charged hundreds of dollars in gift cards to her credit card. Because she uses Facebook’s paid boosting option to promote business posts, her credit card information is saved in her profile, and is now accessible to the hacker.

Davis says she has been able to reclaim everything except Facebook.

“If somebody would answer the phone, it could be easily given back and that part of my life could be put back,” Davis said.

Investigative Consumer Reporter Shannon Behnken reached out to Facebook and was told a team would investigate the situation and reach out to Davis.

Better Call Behnken will stay on this story until Davis has regained access to her account.

