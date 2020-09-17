Sarasota real estate agent regains access to Facebook accounts after hacker took over

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota real estate agent was finally able to kick hackers out of her Facebook account after turning to Better Call Behnken for help.

Patrice Davis, an agent with Exit King Realty, spent weeks trying to fix the problem on her own. She discovered that a hacker gained access to both her personal and professional Facebook pages, and she could not reach anyone within Facebook to help her get them back.

In fact, the automated system just sent emails to the crook’s account each time Davis tried to alert Facebook. Things changed after Investigative Consumer Reporter Shannon Behnken was able to connect with Facebook.

“Once I got that email from them, prompted from you, within 15 to 20 minutes of going through that process, I had my Facebook back,” Davis said.

With all of this behind her, Patrice let all of her friends and clients know that she’s back in business online. She said she is hopeful that Facebook will take a closer look at procedures for people in her situation.

“We are citizens, people… should be able to gain that access back without having to go through an act of Congress to get it done,” she said.

A spokeswoman for Facebook sent these tips for keeping your Facebook account secure:

Pick a strong password and don’t share it with anyone else.

Review your email accounts and remove any from your Facebook account that you don’t use anymore.

Change your password on all of the emails associated with your Facebook account. If someone else has access to your email account, they can use it to gain access to your Facebook account.

Take advantage of our extra security features, including two-factor authentication: _https://www.facebook.com/help/413023562082171?ref=cr_

Review our other security tips: _https://www.facebook.com/help/213481848684090/?ref=cr_

