Safety Harbor woman stuck without a working kitchen, wants to know where her insurance money is

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. – Geraldine Carey thought her insurance nightmare would be over by now. Instead, she’s going to spend yet another holiday without a working kitchen.

And this is months after she agreed to a $70,000 homeowner’s insurance settlement. She hasn’t seen a dime and turned to Better Call Behnken for answers.

“I have not gotten anything and they won’t talk to me and tell me tell me what’s going on, the reason why I haven’t gotten anything, so until I can communicate with someone. I have no idea what’s going on,” Carey said.

Investigative Consumer Reporter Shannon Behnken found out that the insurance company sent a check to Carey’s attorney in early November, but an attorney with the firm says a new check was requested because the firm didn’t think Carey’s bank would process the check before the 60-day expiration date expired.

An attorney with Universal Casualty and Property Insurance tells Better Call Behnken that request wasn’t made until this week. The insurance company, the attorney says, has already issued the new check.

Carey says this nightmare all started more than a year ago with a sewage back up that was ultimately determined to be caused by rusty pipes that need to be replaced.

Carey says she was told the kitchen had to be gutted to confirm mold before the check was cut. That was in August, and she’s been living like this ever since.

“This is how I have to cook … my little crockpots and my George Foreman grill here,” Carey said showing her makeshift kitchen.