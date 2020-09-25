Safety Harbor homeowner reaches settlement after contractor mistake left home flooded with sewage water

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Dean Drexler, the Safety Harbor homeowner who turned to Better Call Behnken after he was left with a sewage water mess for months, finally has a settlement from contractors who hit the underground pipe.

Drexler says he fought for help on his own for three months. Nearly a month after 8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken got involved, he has the money he needs to repair his home.

“Thank you so much,” Drexler said. “I appreciate the help.”

Here’s what happened:

Drexler says he and his wife were doing laundry and suddenly water backed up in the laundry room and in their toilet. Before they could figure out what was happening and turn off the water, their first story was drenched in a couple of inches of nasty water.

He discovered Duke Energy had hired a contractor, F&H, to run a line under the ground in front of Drexler’s home. He had no idea that they had hit his sewage pipe days earlier.

The amount of water running through the pipes for the washing machine sent water rushing back to his house.

He says the plumber told him to call the city of Safety Harbor, and city workers and F&H both came to check out the issue.

“They both pointed fingers at each other, and walked away,” Drexler said.

The contracting company maintains the mistake wasn’t their workers’ fault and that they hit the pipe because city workers marked the lines wrong.

However, after calls from Better Call Behnken, Duke Energy contacted their contractor and then said they agreed to work something out.

Drexler says he’s happy with the settlement and will now be able to properly repair the damage in his home.

