Riverview woman receives toll violations for ‘mystery man’ on motorcycle

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Sandra Gorman loves her motorcycle, nicknamed Blue, but the busy mother of two rarely gets to ride these days.

But even though the motorcycle is collecting dust in the garage, she gets toll violations every few months. Each time, the violation shows a mystery man on a motorcycle that is not Blue.

“We have no idea who it is,” Gorman said, “I’m sure he doesn’t know what’s going on and doesn’t mean this to happen.”

Each time, Gorman calls the FDOT and eventually the fees are waived, but it is a hassle.

“I have to wait on hold and explain the situation,” she said. “It’s frustrating, and every time you start all over with a different person.”

This has happened for three years. In April, Gorman was proactive and bought a new license plate, thinking a new number would stop this mistake from happening again.

“A week later, we got another (bill),” Gorman said.

When she received another recently, she knew she’d Better Call Behnken.

After calls from Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken, a state spokesperson said this won’t happen again.

The mistake was blamed a computer system that sill linked the old tag to Gorman and a system that mistakenly read the mystery man’s tag for Gorman’s tag.

“I’m always worried that my license is going to get suspended because some guy’s riding his motorcycle and they’re tagging it to me,” Gorman said.

