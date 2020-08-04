Retired nurse recovers from coronavirus, couldn’t give plasma because of paperwork roadblock

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – As a retired nurse, Dana Green knows the importance of giving plasma, and as a recovered COVID-19 patient, she knows that her plasma is needed more than ever.

That’s because antibodies found in the plasma of someone who recovered can help save the lives of people who are still fighting the virus.

“It’s my instinct is to help people,” Green said. “Right now, this is the only way I can.”

But when Green tried to donate, she said she couldn’t.

Green found that the only way she could give is to prove that she had tested positive for the virus.

However, when she tested positive in May, her test was conducted at the Pinellas County Health Department.

Green says she received her results by phone and never received anything in writing when she called the health department, she was given a number for medical records, left a message and never heard back.

Then she knew she’d Better Call Behnken.

A spokesman for the health department looked into the issue and confirmed Green’s positive result. He said someone in the epidemiology department would call her to discuss the issue and send her the documentation she needs to donate plasma.

He added that if anyone else has this problem and they are certain they tested at a Pinellas County Health Department facility, they can call 727-824-6932 to request results and written documentation.

As for Green, she still plans to donate and hopes more recovered patients like her will as well.

“If hospitals are in such need of the plasma, then it does need to be an easier process,” she said. “If it was easier, than more people would donate.”

MORE FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN