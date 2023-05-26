TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After months of waiting, Codie Parkinson finally has an insurance settlement check so that she can replace her carport after a stranger’s car slammed into it.

Parkinson says she was getting the runaround from the driver’s insurance company. But hours after Better Call Behnken got involved, they called her.

“They wanted to send me a consent form and wanted to get my banking information so they could send me a check as soon as possible,” she said.

Parkinson says she received $5,000, exactly what her estimate shows she need to remove her 20-year-old carport and replace it with a new one.

Parkinson’s troubles started on Jan. 30 when she was inside her house and heard two loud boom and ran outside to see the damage.

“This woman just came around the corner going way too fast,” she recalled. “Took off the front end of a vehicle and then hit the gas and didn’t hit the break and took out my mailbox and also destroyed my carport.”

The owner of the car has National General Insurance, but Parkinson says she was getting nowhere when she tried to get her claim paid.

“The insurance company just keeps pushing me off,” she said earlier this week when she contacted Better Call Behnken. “Pushing me off, pushing me off.”

The force of the impact damaged part of Parkinson’s home too, since the carport was pushed into it.

Better Call Behnken left numerous messages for National General Insurance. One employee called back and referred someone else. Meanwhile, Investigator Shannon Behnken also left a message for the parent company, Allstate Insurance.

A spokesperson for Allstate emailed back to say they were in touch with the customer and “fully resolved the claim.”