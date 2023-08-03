TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pastor Samuel Washington tried for months to get results on his own and was getting nowhere. Days after calling Better Call Behnken, his church has a full refund of its $11,000.

Washington says his congregation takes pride in helping the homeless around their church, New Seasons Apostolic Ministries. But, he says, that’s why they need a fence to protect their property from those who take advantage and leave behind trash.

So last October, the church paid more than $11,000 to Local Fences LLC as a deposit on a nearly $16,000 metal fence with gates. Nine months later, the church still didn’t have the fence.

The manager of Local Fences answered the call from Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken and at first said the church could get a partial refund, then he agreed to a full refund. The manager blamed material issues and blamed the church for changing a custom order. This is something Pastor Washington says is not true.

The company’s attorney, Buddy Ford, called Behnken the next day to say the church should have the money soon. A week later, Washington says he received a check for the full amount.

“I thank you Shannon for coming through for us, and I thank God for touching the heart of the owner,” Washington said.

And there was more good news:

“We got a call from someone who saw the interview, another fence company willing to do it at cost.”

Washington says the new fence is expected to be completed by the end of the month.