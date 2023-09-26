TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — First, crooks sent Medicare recipients COVID-19 tests they didn’t order and billed Medicare millions of dollars. Now, regulators warn they are sending the bills directly to seniors.

Months ago, dozens of Medicare recipients called Better Call Behnken to investigate an influx of mysterious shipments of COVID-19 tests they didn’t want. Despite reporting the fraud to Medicare, the government kept paying.

Robert Baxley showed us the tests sent to his mother, calling the situation “ridiculous.”

“This one is $96,” he said. “They paid $94.”

Medicare pledged to stop paying for the “free” COVID-19 tests in May. Now, a turn of events.

Once the crook steals your Medicare number, submits the claim to Medicare and it is denied, the crooks are now sending the bill directly to you, according to a new warning from the Federal Trade Commission.

If you get a bill for a COVID-19 test you didn’t order, don’t pay. The FTC asks that you report it them and to Medicare.

Check you Medicare explanation of benefits regularly and question anything you don’t recognize. The FTC sent this advice: