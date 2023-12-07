TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In November, real estate broker Michael Bogsted, who’s been featured in Better Call Behnken investigations, pleaded guilty to a felony charge involving stealing at least six homes.

Prosecutors say he created fraudulent deeds so he could transfer ownership or sell to an unsuspecting buyers.

One victim, John Jenkins, had to fight to get his home back.

“They just gave him my house” Jenkins said. “On probably two hours worth of work of electronically transmitting those documents.”

Bogsted struck a controversial plea agreement. In exchange for $177,000 in restitution, he’ll face probation and avoid prison time. And Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken found his fate got even better: despite the guilty plea, Bogsted’s real estate license is in good standing.

Public records show he was already in the hot seat with the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation. In May, an administrative complaint accused him of failing to report convictions involving driving under the influence and giving a false report to law enforcement.

As a result, records show that in August, the state placed him on a 90-day probation, charged fines and fees of less than $600 bucks and assigned him to undergo a three-hour education course.

Bogsted complied with everything and his probation was terminated on Oct. 31.

His website shows business picked right back up, with active listings and homes under contract.

It was just weeks earlier that Bogsted changed his not-guilty plea to guilty. That admission of guilt, according to state regulators, had no impact on his real estate license.