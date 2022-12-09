PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A billing error turned into a nightmare for a Holiday couple.

They say a simple bill for blood work was first sent to the wrong insurance company, then sent with the wrong name, and then sent to a collection agency.

Don Johnson and Susan Stackpole-Kelley said the trouble began after Susan had bloodwork done at Quest in March. They say they alerted the company to the issues, but were told once the bill was sent to a collection company, nothing could be done.

“It’s about the credit,” Johnson said. “It’s about the principal. They need to play the game right and you can’t be messing around with people.”

After Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Quest’s corporate office, things changed. Within hours, Johnson says Quest called him to say they took another look and were making this right.

The collections efforts were canceled, and he was notified that a corrected bill would be sent to the correct insurance company for proper processing.

“This is what we wanted in the first place,” Johnson said. “Thank you so much for helping us make this happen.”