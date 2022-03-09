Priceless painting ‘missing’ after 80-year-old woman ships it with UPS

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – Art has been a big part of Joan O’Dowd’s life. Especially two paintings of the iconic lions outside the Chicago Art Institute, near where she grew up.

“They have a lot of sentimental value to me because I met the artist when I was a little toddler and then again when I was a teenager in his home,” she said.

But one of those paintings is now missing. That’s after she shipped it to Chicago via UPS on Feb. 14. Now. UPS has told her it appears the painting never left the area.

“That tells me my painting is either lost or stolen,” O’Dowd said.

She had sent the painting to her daughter’s house in Chicago and had planned to send the other lion painting for her birthday.

“I said it’s time to start parting with some of these things that mean so much to me to give some joy to my daughter and son-in-law so they can have them for years to come,” O’Dowd said.

So she and her daughter knew they’d better Call Behnken.

A UPS Spokeswoman promised to investigate and said the company was trying to track down the driver that handled the package last month and retrace steps. The hope is that the package is somewhere in the UPS hub in Sarasota.

“I’m just hoping it got lost in the shuffle somehow. These things happen, I understand that, and I’m praying that’s the case,” O’Dowd said.