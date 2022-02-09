Popular pool company loses permit privileges for a year in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast is dealing with upset customers who say their pools aren’t getting finished fast enough, and now the company is fighting a one-year permit suspension from Hillsborough County building officials.

Citing “electrical life safety issues” the county suspended permitting privileges. A county spokeswoman said the hope is to protect future customers while the company fixes ongoing issues.

The county’s building board ruled on the suspension on Jan. 19, citing the company for failure to obtain final electrical and child safety inspections before filling a pool with water.

The county says the company has numerous electrical life safety issues. Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to company owner Hillary Bello. She wouldn’t speak on camera but said she thinks the county’s suspension was unfair and said she is appealing at next month’s board meeting.

Bello blamed pool delays on material and worker shortages, but insisted she can finish the more than 50 pools.

“We’re taking a step back and slowed down our sales side accommodate these ongoing jobs,” she said.

This news doesn’t sit well with customers like Nosa Owens of Seffner. She says she’s paid $74,000 and owes just $3,000 more but can’t get answers as to when her pool will be finished.

“I feel like I’m going to be stuck like this,” she said.

Just this week, she learned a subcontractor has filed a lien against her home for work he claims Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast didn’t pay him for. She says she was stunned to hear of Hillsborough County’s suspension.

“I think that’s a great idea, Hillsborough County’s way of protecting new consumers, but for us who are already in this situation, we have no protection,” Owens said.

While Bello owns the company, she is not the license holder.

Scott Houser, of Jacksonville, qualifies the company, which basically means he lets the company use his license and he is responsible for the work.

He says he comes to the Tampa Bay area regularly to check on jobs but says he was not aware of Hillsborough County’s hearing until after it was over and he said he was not pleased to find out after the fact.

Even though the county mailed him a notice, he said he didn’t receive it because he was in the process of moving at the time and plans to appeal this suspension decision.

Houser added that he signed a two-year contract with Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast and that contract expires next month. It’s unclear if it will be extended. He tells Better Call Behnken he is working with the company owner to fix outstanding issues.