Popular pediatrician closes, following doctor’s death; families want children’s records

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A year after a popular pediatrician’s office closed, thousands of children’s medical records are still being held in a storage facility.

Parents who say they have been unable to collect their records turned to 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken for answers.

Angela France says she entrusted her three children’s care to Dr. Russell Bain for 11 years. When he suddenly passed away last year, Babies and Beyond Pediatrics shut down.

“He was a great doctor,” she said. “He did a lot for the community.”

France says she was never notified about how to retrieve the medical records. Now, her children have a new medical doctor who wants the records to review their medical history.

“I know they suffered a huge loss and my condolences to the family, and you would think they would be there for all the parents who need their stuff,” France said.

France reached out to the Florida Department of Health and was told that the records were in the custody of Bain’s daughter, Cortney Bain. She was given Bain’s phone number but says no one returned her text message about getting records.

Better Call Behnken reached Bain by phone, and she says she has returned about half of the 5,000 records. She says she is trying but the process is “overwhelming.”

Bain says she even reached out to the Department of Health for assistance, but says she was told she’s on her own.

She agreed to call France and return her records.

Bain said any parent needing records can call her at 727-207-2860.

If you have something you think needs to be investigated, contact Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken at BetterCallBehnken@wfla.com or 1-855-BEHNKEN.

LATEST BETTER CALL BEHNKEN HEADLINES: