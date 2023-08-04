This comes amid state investigation by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jordan Hildalgo, the man behind several Tampa Bay area pool companies, is in hot water with government officials across the state.

Hildalgo is the licensed contractor legally responsible for dozens of unfinished pools in the Tampa Bay and Jacksonville areas.

Customers called Better Call Behnken months ago with complaints, mainly about three companies affiliated with Hildalgo: Staycation Pools & Spas, West Bay Pools and Modern Pools. Public records show Hildalgo has nine active state licenses.

One of those customers is Helen Himes, who hired Staycation in August 2022 and says workers haven’t been to her house since May. Her unfinished pool has green gunk floating in it.

“It was my father’s legacy,” Himes said of the pool project. “It was his money from when he passed from his estate. So, yeah, it hurts.”

In Hernando County, where West Bay Pools is based, a spokeswoman says the license for West Bay is on hold, and Hildalgo is not permitted to pull additional permits or even complete his 17 open permits, pending a state investigation.

This comes as Duvall County, in Jacksonville, took action this week against Hildalgo and Staycation Pools, ordering $155,000 in restitution for abandoning jobs.

When reached by phone, Hildalgo said, “I’m working on the best resolution for the customers in conjunction with DBPR.”

He blames problems on mismanagement, theft by employees and problems with subcontractors. Hildalgo says he’s still working and finished a West Bay pool this week. Meanwhile, Himes is still waiting for workers to show up at her house.

“I don’t believe they have the money,” she said. “They’ve just taken from so many people. So I just think it’s a loss. That’s where my heart is. My heart is it’s a lost cause.”

A spokeswoman for DBPR says its investigation is ongoing.