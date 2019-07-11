Pool contractor arrested, charged with grand theft

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – Sue Fortenbery, a pool contractor with Pinellas Marcite Finishers, was arrested Thursday by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Fortenbery was charged with grand theft and two counts of unlicensed contracting. She is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

Fortenbery has been featured in several Better Call Behnken reports detailing a growing list of customers who accuse her running off with thousands of dollars and not finishing their pools.

Fortenbery was arrested on similar charges in 2016 and 2018.

Some customers say law enforcement told them this was a civil matter. Well, that changed after 8 On Your Side showed a pattern that became way too frequent.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s office arrested had been investigating a couple of cases, and Pinellas Consumer Protection had 12 more.

While this arrest is surprising for a 65-year old woman, it is nothing new for Fortenbery. She was arrested in 2016 on similar charges, then again in 2018 for the same thing.

Even so, she kept her state license, which is set to expire next month. But 8 On Your Side found she does not any of the local licenses required to conduct business.

