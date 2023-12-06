TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Aquanautics Pools, well-known in Polk County, announced it’s filing for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy and closing its doors for good.

That leaves 60 pools unfinished, and panicked homeowners, some of which now face liens against their properties by subcontractors who claim the pool company failed to pay them for completed work.

Customer Earline Bonds is furious and questions why the company signed a contract with her to expand her existing pool in late September, just two months before hiring a bankruptcy attorney.

“Where is your operating income, your operating expenses? What do you have in reserves? That should dictate whether or not you should take on a new job. So, do I feel there was some deceitfulness? Yes.”

The Better Call Behnken phone has been ringing for weeks with Aquanautics customers complaining of unfinished pools.

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken reached company owner Eddie Scarberry by phone and he tells me he’s trying to work out agreements with other contractors to get every pool completed.

“I’ve never taken a dime without the intention of finishing the pool,” Scarberry said.

In Lakeland, Jack and Marife Garcia singed their contract nearly a year ago and say their pool was estimated to be finished by summer. Their finance company paid for work as it was completed, but they have only $25,000 left on the loan and a lot more work left to be done.

With so many pool companies abruptly closing recently, the Garcias question who they can trust.

“That’s why we’re hesitant to hire a new company. Who’s to say that company isn’t going to do the same thing or isn’t going to file bankruptcy in a month or two months?” Garcia said.

The law firm handling the planned bankruptcy is Jay Weller Law Group. Customers can reach them at 727-539-7701. A representative said he is working to mediate cases with customers and reach resolutions.