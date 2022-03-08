Pole Barn supplier collected tens of thousands in deposits, then closed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A growing number of customers of a Hernando County-based pole barn supplier have turned to Better Call Behnken, after they say they forked over thousands of dollars in deposits for barns and got nothing.

Florida Pole Barn Kits, LLC filed a voluntary dissolution of the company on Feb. 1, just weeks after signing contracts with some customers and accepting sizable deposits. The company phone number is not operable, and customers complain they have been cut off from communication.

The company is owned by Z. Vernon Hall and his wife, Tonya Hall. The business was based in Hernando County, but customers ordered pole barns from all over the state.

“I paid a deposit of $19,250, and I haven’t received anything at all,” said John Moore of Lake County.

Michael Beach of Citrus County paid a down payment of $8,250 in November and said he was told construction to build his pole barn would start in January.

He claims everything seemed to stop as soon as his check cleared.

“Haven’t talked to him since,” Beach said. “Nothing has been done. Nothing at all. No contact, closed his shop. I even went to his house, (he) wouldn’t come to the door.”

Vernon Hall did not return calls for comment, but Robert Eckard, a defense attorney, called back on his client’s behalf. Eckard said Florida Pole Barn Kits ran into supply chain issues and increases in material costs, particularly trusses.

He said the company attempted to contract with a third-party to help complete jobs, but that company ran into trouble, too.

“Vernon wants to completely restore these people to where they were before,” he said, adding that his client “wants to do the right thing.”

Options, Eckard said, include figuring out a way to finish some jobs. When asked if his client is willing and able to issues refunds, he replied, “That is something we are considering.”

When asked why Hall didn’t use the funds to start jobs and where the money is, he cited attorney-client privilege.

His wife, Tonya Hall, told 8 On Your Side in a text message that Vernon Hall will be her “ex” “soon,” and then referred questions to her attorney, Michael Petro, a criminal defense attorney. Attorneys for both Mr. and Mrs. Hall say neither have filed for divorce. Petro, told Behnken the business was run by Vernon Hall.

“All roads will probably lead to [Vernon Hall,] Petro said. “He will have to explain where the money went or give it back. “

As for Tonya Hall, Petro said she “has records that show she didn’t do anything wrong in this situation.” He added that she was no longer active with the company when the money in question was collected., a matter that some customers dispute.

Meanwhile, Eckard responded to those comments saying, “It’s unfortunate that would be said. This is his wife.”

Eckard added Tonya Hall was very involved in the company.

“If there is culpability, there is enough to go around for both of them,” Eckard said.

A spokesman for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said this matter is under “active investigation,” and he cannot say much at this time. He did, however, email this statement from the sergeant overseeing the case:

“The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple complaints concerning Florida Pole Barn Kits LLC, regarding their business practices. Records are being obtained and reviewed as this is an active investigation.”

The Florida Attorney General’s Office confirms it has received six complaints about Florida Pole Barn Kits, LLC. A spokeswoman said those complaints are “under active review.”

As for consumers like Hicks, she said the timing of the closure is “suspicious,” and she wants law enforcement to find out what happened to our money.

She said her daughter signed the contract on Jan. 10 and that she mailed Vernon Hall a check two days later. It was cashed on Jan. 14, and on Jan. 26.

She said they received an email advising them to contact the company’s lawyer.

“I understand people get in trouble all the time, but we definitely feel like he knew exactly what was going on and he accepted more deposits to try and dig himself out of a hole,” Hicks said. “And I don’t think they ever planned on building our barn.”