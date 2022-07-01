After nearly four months, she turned to Better Call Behnken

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Carolyn Kelly and her late husband enjoyed many years of traveling in their RV but after he passed away several years ago, she stopped traveling.

Recently, she sold a membership they had through Campground Membership Outlet. In March, she was told it sold and she’d be getting $1,500.

But the money still hasn’t arrived.

“The membership had over 80 campgrounds all over the United States that we could camp at for two weeks, three weeks at a time – zero dollars,” Kelly said.

But after her husband passed away four years ago, Kelly stopped camping. Now she stays in the RV on her daughter’s property.

She decided to sell her membership through a third-party company, Campground Membership Outlet. She thought it was a success, but the check never arrived.

She says she was told there was an error on the address, but a new check never arrived either.

“One time they called me back and made some excuses, they were going to get it out, send it out and ‘blah, blah, blah, express mail.’ I’m telling you, they could have put it on a worm and it would have gotten here by now,” Kelly said.

Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Campground Membership Outlet and was told that their staff had made a mistake, that this should have been taken care of already and that a new check is already on its way in the mail.

Better Call Behnken will stay on this to make sure the check arrives.