Plant City man stuck paying tolls for Kansas vehicle with same tag number

PLANT CITY, Fla (WFLA) – Hunter Gambrell was stunned to see the SunPass charges – hundreds of dollars worth.

A car that doesn’t belong to him was coming and going multiple times a day on the Selmon Expressway in Tampa. When he looked closely at the license plate he couldn’t believe his eyes: it had the same tag number as his.

But there was one big difference: the plate in the picture was registered in the state of Kansas, not Florida.

“I thought it would be a simple fix,” Gambrell said. “This isn’t rocket.”

His bank account kept getting dinged adding up to $243.83, and that’s when he called SunPass.

“I waited about two weeks called again, they said to give them two more weeks. I gave them two more weeks and then I got an email the other day that says, no this vehicle is registered to you in the Florida DMV system and saw you I was the money.”

Investigator Shannon Behnken called the Tampa-Hillsborough County Expressway Authority and the situation was reviewed again. A spokeswoman sent this statement:

“Thank you for bringing this to my attention. We are working with SunPass to resolve the situation. We can clearly see that it’s a Kansas tag. I’m trying to understand exactly what happened so that we might use this as learning tool for our CSRs and future customers.”

She went on to say Hunter’s charges will be dismissed.