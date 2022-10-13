PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City equine therapy business owner finally received a pole barn after reaching out to Better Call Behnken.

Christina Dawson, owner of Horse Force in Plant City, uses horses in her therapy sessions as a mental health counselor. It can be tough in the Florida heat, so she decided to install a pole barn.

She hired Barns of America to build a 60-by-84-foot pole barn in March. She said she was still getting the run around after putting down half, more than $16,000, as a deposit.

Barns of America is based in Old Town, Florida, about an hour west of Gainesville. Its website states they install barns throughout Florida and several other states. Dawson financed her project, and the total was $33,680.

The contract specifies delivery between eight and 10 weeks, but there were delays. Dawson says she was promised delivery by July 4, then Sept. 12.

After Better Call Behnken got involved three weeks ago, the company finished the pole barn.

“It means that I will be able to work pretty much 365 days a year,” Dawson said. “In Florida, with the rain and the heat, it really limits my ability without having that pole barn up.”

When Better Call Behnken first contacted Harvey Jordan, owner of Barns of America, he said he always planned to build the barn. He blamed Covid and weather-related delays but promised to make this right. And now, he has.

Now that she has the barn, Dawson says she plans to expand her business.

“It means, for one, that I can add a therapeutic riding program, which lots of people ask about, especially for people with disabilities,” Dawson said.