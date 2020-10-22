Plant City couple’s car repaired after workers accidentally splatter it with paint

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Donald and Priscilla Ritorto finally have their car fixed, after workers accidentally splattered it with paint, while sprucing up their apartment complex.

“It’s looks brand new, like we just bought it again,” Priscilla Ritorto said.

The Ritortos say they were thrilled when the new owners of their apartment complex decided to paint the whole place with a fresh coat of paint. They weren’t happy when their 2019 Chevy Spark was left covered in white dots of paint.

“It wasn’t my fault, it was their fault because I asked them the day before, do I need to move my car, or put a tarp on it? He said, ‘No, you’re ok, we’re painting on that side, but Mother Nature, she’s so unpredictable, she blew the wind and paint all over,'” Ritorto said.

The car next to Ritorto’s was covered with a tarp, they say, but not theirs, leaving them with specks of paint on windows and all over the car. They turned to Better Call Behnken for help getting apartment owners to take care of repairs.

The owners of Walden Lake Apartments agreed to pay for repairs and even got the Ritortos a rental car while they waited for their car to be fixed.

