Plant City couple furious after their car is splattered with white paint following apartment complex touch-up

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Priscilla and Donald Ritorto are thrilled that the new owners of Walden Lake Apartments are putting a fresh coat of paint on the buildings. But now, their 2019 Chevy Spark is splattered with white dots.

“I wake up in the morning and I see… four guys on top of my car, and they are wiping stuff off my car,” Priscilla Ritorto said. “I come down and it is full of paint.”

Priscilla says workers had covered her car with a tarp on other paint days but had assured her that last Friday they would be working on a building that was not close to her car and that she did not need to worry.

The car next to hers was covered with a tarp, but not hers. She thinks workers underestimated the wind.

She said she understands that a mistake was made and just wants it fixed but said management told her she was on her own.

That’s when she knew she’s Better Call Behnken.

David Clemens, the Chief Operating Officer for the new apartment owner, WLW Capital, LLC, told Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken that he had planned to take care of this, and then he personally called Priscilla to clear up the miscommunication and offered to pay for repairs.

The Ritortos say that is all they wanted and that they are getting an estimate for repairs this week and hope to have the car fixed as soon as possible.

MORE FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN