Pinellas Park family questions delay in collecting on life insurance claim

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Paula Cicarelli’s mother, Lydia, passed away in April at the age of 92. Six months later, she’s still trying to collect on the life insurance policy her mother left to her three children.

“They keep saying three to five days or it’s going to be there soon, and I’m not sure what’s going on,” Cicarelli said.

Cicarelli turned to Better Call Behnken for help getting answers. She has a letter from Prudential from August indicating that the money should be sent soon. She says every time she calls, she’s told to wait another three to five days.

“I just can’t figure out why they don’t send the money,” she said.

The policy is worth $6,200 and was supposed to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

“We have attorneys bills, as things for her estate and we’ve put out $9,000 for her funeral,” she said, stating the money is to be split among her three children.

After calls from 8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken, a Prudential spokesman said a representative would be calling the family, and someone did.

Cicarelli said she was told the check should arrive at her home any day now.

Better Call Behnken will stay on this story to make sure it does.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: