PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Four homeowners along Oak Avenue are now in limbo after seawall projects were halted by county officials.

This comes after a Better Call Behnken investigation discovered the contractor, Seawall Services Inc., didn’t have a license to do the work.

The company used the license number of another company, Coral Stone Builders, and contractors show they are a “division” of the licensed company. However, when 8 on Your Side investigator Shannon Behnken asked county and state regulators about this, they said this is not the case.

As a result, county officials issued stop work orders on all of the projects.

For Deena Winter, her seawall project is a nightmare. She turned to Better Call Behnken 15 months after hiring Seawall Services and said an engineer found grave mistakes were made in the construction and that the contractor had stopped returning her calls.

Other homeowners on the street echoed the lack of communication.

After calls from Behnken, Seawall Services returned but work was halted by the county the next day.

The county investigation continues and Winter said she received a call from the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation and that they are also looking into the situation.